Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

