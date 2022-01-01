Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

