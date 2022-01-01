Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0121 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Everipedia has a total market cap of $121.66 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.81 or 0.07846732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.78 or 0.99868031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,452,310 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.