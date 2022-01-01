EverRise Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, EverRise has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and $489,834.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001903 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.