Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.20 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 45.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

