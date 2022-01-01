Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NYSE:HYT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

