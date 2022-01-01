Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wingstop by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $172.80 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.26.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.