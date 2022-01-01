Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $180.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

