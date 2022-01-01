FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.42. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 5,250 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

