Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 600.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 503.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

