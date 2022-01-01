Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $35.52 or 0.00074860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 billion and $257.55 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.51 or 0.07869269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.78 or 0.99788306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 144,121,176 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.