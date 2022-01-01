Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,305 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

