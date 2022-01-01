Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 122,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.