Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SAP by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.