Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 29 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $389.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

