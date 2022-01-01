Financial Analysis: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.05%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Brightcove.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 41.44 Brightcove $197.35 million 2.13 -$5.81 million $0.17 60.12

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brightcove beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

