Financial Partners Group Inc Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

