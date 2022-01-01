Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

