Financial Review: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INVO Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 5 0 2.50

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $143.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 37.57 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.64 Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 19.17 -$34.38 million $0.29 519.03

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28% Tandem Diabetes Care 3.29% 6.85% 3.11%

Risk & Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.