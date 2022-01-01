Financial Survey: Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) versus Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schaeffler and Carrefour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.09 -$484.33 million $1.27 6.08 Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.18 $732.21 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Schaeffler.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 5.10% 29.09% 5.20% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Schaeffler and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 2 5 0 2.50 Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57

Summary

Carrefour beats Schaeffler on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segment both focuses on Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific. The company was founded by Georg Schaeffler and Wilhelm Schaeffler in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

