First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

