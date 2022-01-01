First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.57

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.57 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.95, with a volume of 572 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.57. The firm has a market cap of $734.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.33.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

