First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

FSLR opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

