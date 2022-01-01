First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.