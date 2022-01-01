First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FSD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares during the period.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

