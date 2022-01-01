First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
FSD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $16.16.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
