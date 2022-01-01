First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN opened at $19.44 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

