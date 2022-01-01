Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

