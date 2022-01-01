Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $745.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.80. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

