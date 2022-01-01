Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 0.4%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.96 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 166.90 ($2.24). Approximately 26,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 210,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £166.50 million and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

