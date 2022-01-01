Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

