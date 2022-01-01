Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

