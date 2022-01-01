Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $167.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.