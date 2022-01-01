Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 866,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

