Freicoin Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $623,061.37 and $73.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.