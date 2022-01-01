Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Up 2%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.05). 71,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 127,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £88.26 million and a P/E ratio of 47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.56.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

