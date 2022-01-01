FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

