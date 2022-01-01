Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 1.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.12 ($45.59) and last traded at €40.04 ($45.50). 57,768 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.54 ($44.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

