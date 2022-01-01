FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

