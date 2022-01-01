GAMEE (GMEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $954,082.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $24.10 million and $954,082.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.