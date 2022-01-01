Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

