GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report $34.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.77 million and the highest is $35.70 million. GAN posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.19. 504,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,116. GAN has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $387.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

