Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $9.93

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.22. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 425 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 30.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 54.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.