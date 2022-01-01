General L.P. Standard Buys 12,500 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MDIA opened at $5.35 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

