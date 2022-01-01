Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genetic Technologies and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 516.49%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 321.48 -$5.29 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 35.62 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -3.78

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

