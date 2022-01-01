Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $411.84

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.84 and traded as low as $386.88. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $408.85, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.15 and a 200 day moving average of $433.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.37 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

