GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $433,851.59 and $477.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,382.25 or 1.00039005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00316804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00075746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.