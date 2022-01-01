GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 2.6%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 1,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 185,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $698.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.95.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in GeoPark by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.