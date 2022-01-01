George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.17

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and traded as high as $116.03. George Weston shares last traded at $116.03, with a volume of 349 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

