Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Globe Life alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of GL opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Globe Life by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 170,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.