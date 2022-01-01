Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

